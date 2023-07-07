Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Amazon.com by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

