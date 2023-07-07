Allworth Financial LP Buys 379 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 621.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

