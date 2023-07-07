Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

