Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

