Allworth Financial LP Purchases 200 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 769.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CR opened at $86.93 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.