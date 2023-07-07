Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,216 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

