Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.51. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

