Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stake Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,686 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 3.8 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.44. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $313.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.62 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.