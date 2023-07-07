Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

