American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

