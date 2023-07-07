American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

