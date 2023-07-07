American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

