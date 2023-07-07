American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.88.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in American Water Works by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

