Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 201,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Insider Activity

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Mckendry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

