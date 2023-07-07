Analyzing Avacta Group (AVCTF) and Its Rivals

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Free Report) is one of 381 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avacta Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $187.23 million $21.18 million 23.45

Analyst Ratings

Avacta Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avacta Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 573 1563 4780 60 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.39%. Given Avacta Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -10,264.06% -65.52% -19.04%

Summary

Avacta Group rivals beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

