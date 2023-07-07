Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 13252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Andersons Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Andersons by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

