Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.62.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

