Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

