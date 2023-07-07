Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.