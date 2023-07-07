Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MGO Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

