Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

