Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $3,354,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

