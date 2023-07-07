Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

