Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

