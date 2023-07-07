Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,803 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.7 %

HOVNP stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

