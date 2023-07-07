ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.56.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $95.50 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

