Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Christopher Heery sold 500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $130,320.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

