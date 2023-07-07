Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.10.

ACGL opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

