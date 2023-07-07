Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.33. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 938,534 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,603,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

