Arden Trust Co Sells 9,002 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

