Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.42

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and traded as high as $93.91. Arkema shares last traded at $93.84, with a volume of 1,802 shares.

Arkema Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

About Arkema

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

(Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.