Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $106,590.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

