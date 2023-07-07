Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 21,247 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $37,580,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Trading Down 2.1 %

IAC opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

