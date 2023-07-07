Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 172,406 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

