Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.39 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

IRDM opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

