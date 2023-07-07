Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $781.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $745.77 and a 200-day moving average of $715.70. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $793.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

