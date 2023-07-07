Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,076 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avnet Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVT opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.