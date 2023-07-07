Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 344 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $38.43 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

