Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 441,873 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441,873 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,213,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RadNet by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $30.59 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

