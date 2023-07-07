Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,136 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TALO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
