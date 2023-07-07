Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 6,101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

