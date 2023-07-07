Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $326.97

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.97 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.06). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.06), with a volume of 65,848 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £444.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.82.
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
