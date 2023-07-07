Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $326.97

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.97 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.06). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.06), with a volume of 65,848 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £444.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.82.

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

About Atalaya Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,625.00%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

