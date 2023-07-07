Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.59. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,131,116 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

