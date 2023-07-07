AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

