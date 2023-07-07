Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11.
Autodesk Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.