Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

