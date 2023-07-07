AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.88.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after buying an additional 579,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

