Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $169.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.