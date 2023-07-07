Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

