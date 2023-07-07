Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,809 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

