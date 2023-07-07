Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

